Barclays PLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $14,774,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 22.5% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

