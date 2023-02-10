Barclays PLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arconic by 805.9% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

