Barclays PLC Has $837,000 Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $683,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,133 shares of company stock worth $652,455. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.