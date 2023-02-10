Barclays PLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

