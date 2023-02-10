Barclays PLC Has $852,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after buying an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $13,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.05.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.