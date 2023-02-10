Barclays PLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $10.84 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $558.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 177.24%. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

