Barclays PLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after buying an additional 165,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 55,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 188.88, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

