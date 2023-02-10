Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,299,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.77 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

