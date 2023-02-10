Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Stories

