Barclays PLC Purchases 118,847 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,847 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics Profile

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.29 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

