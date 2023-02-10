Barclays PLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CSTR opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

