Barclays PLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $112,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Up 12.0 %

FORM stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.