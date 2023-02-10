Barclays PLC Purchases 35,525 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 533.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $696.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

