Barclays PLC Purchases 3,728 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,128 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 723,055 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 877,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,774 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

