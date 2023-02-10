Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.3 %

AMBA stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ambarella to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

