Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AL opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

