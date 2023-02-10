Barclays PLC Raises Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.56. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

