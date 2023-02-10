Barclays PLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

