Barclays PLC Sells 13,371 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

