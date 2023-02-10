Barclays PLC Sells 4,012 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE AJRD opened at $55.73 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on AJRD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

