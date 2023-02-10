Barclays PLC Sells 40,297 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 343,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 139,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.92 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,693.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

