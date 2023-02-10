Barclays PLC Sells 54,676 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 107,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 853.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

