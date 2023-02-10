Barclays PLC Sells 766 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 152.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,953 shares of company stock worth $1,000,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

