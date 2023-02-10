Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $78,613,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 71.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 650,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $4,039,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Down 2.1 %

HAYW stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,886,936 shares of company stock valued at $28,658,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hayward Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.