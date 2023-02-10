Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.