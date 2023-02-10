Barclays Raises Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $27.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

