Barclays Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $314.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $254.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 1.5 %

RH stock opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.