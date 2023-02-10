Barrington Research Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $103.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after acquiring an additional 174,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.