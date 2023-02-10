Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.
Alithya Group Price Performance
Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
