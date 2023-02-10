Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,530.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

