BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $76,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

