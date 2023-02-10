BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

