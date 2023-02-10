BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,013. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

