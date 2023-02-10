BMO Capital Markets Raises V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $28.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

VFC opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

