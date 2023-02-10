Brickley Wealth Management Sells 1,382 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

