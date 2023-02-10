BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 448,954 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

BrightView Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $627.25 million, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.72 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

