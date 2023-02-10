Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Wade Allen Sells 12,139 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wade Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brinker International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Wade Allen sold 347 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $14,133.31.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.2 %

Brinker International stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.