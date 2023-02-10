C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Volume Increase

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,213,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 17,204,172 shares.The stock last traded at $26.99 and had previously closed at $24.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Down 14.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.