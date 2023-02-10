Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.74 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

