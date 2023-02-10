Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $53.13 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.