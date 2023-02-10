Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 90.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at $10,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,980 shares of company stock valued at $644,327. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Down 2.5 %

Caleres stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King decreased their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

