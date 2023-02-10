Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $134.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

CPT opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.