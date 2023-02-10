Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $320.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.17.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $253.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $217.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.