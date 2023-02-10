Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $267,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carriage Services Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CSV stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $451.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

