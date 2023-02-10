Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

