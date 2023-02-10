Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.16. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2,739 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $42,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 1,069,869 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

