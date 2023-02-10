Centene’s (CNC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

CNC opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

