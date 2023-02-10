Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $23.25 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $633.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

