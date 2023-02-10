Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 5,009.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,499 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

