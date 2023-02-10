Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,606.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,547.90. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

